GB speaker faces disqualification for ‘not honouring agreement’

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Assemb­­ly Speaker Amjad Ali Zaidi will face a no-confidence vote for not honouring an agreement on the split sharing of the post.

The motions against the speaker will be submitted to the assembly secretariat today (Tuesday), according to Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mr Ahmed said the required number of members have signed the motions.

The lawmakers from the ruling PTI and opposition parties including PPP, PML-N, JUI-F and independent members have signed the motion.

Chief Court forms new bench to hear CM’s fake degree case

The motion will need the votes of 17 members in the 33-seat house to be successful. According to Mr Ahmed, an agreement was reached in 2020 to share the position of speaker. It was decided that Mr Zaidi will retain the post for two and a half years as speaker and then he will be elected as the speaker for the remaining period.

The agreement was rea­ched in the presence of former prime minister Imran Khan and GB Chief Min­ister Khalid Khursheed.

Mr Zaidi has completed his two and a half years in the positions as agreed and now he needs to step down, Mr Ahmed said, “But the speaker was reluctant to honour the agreement.”

GB court forms larger bench

Separately, GB Chief Court has constituted a larger bench to decide the fake degree case against CM Khursheed.

The bench will conduct day-to-day hearings to conclude the case.

In July 2022, GB Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan admitted a petition challenging Mr Khursheed’s law degree.

Former GB minister Farman Ali Khan and former Assembly member from Astore Abdul Ham­eed Khan had challenged the chief minister’s degree.

Later, the chief minister, through his counsel Aurangzeb Khan, challenged the election commissioner’s decision in the Chief Court.

In October 2022, a two-member bench suspended the election commissioner’s notice and barred him from proceeding further in the case.

The next hearing was set to take place on June 1.

However, on the CM’s request, a larger bench has been constituted to hear the case.

A notification issued by GB Chief Court stated that judges Malik Anayatur Rehman, Johar Ali and Muhammad Mushtaq will be part of the bench which will decide the case in 14 days.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2023