No loss of life reported as fire engulfs factory in Karachi’s SITE area

Imtiaz Ali Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 29, 2023 01:12pm
<p>Smoke fumes can be seen rising from a fire that erupted at a plastics factory in Karachi’s Site-B area on Monday morning. — Photo provided by author</p>

<p>Police officials can be seen present at the location after a fire erupted at a plastics factory in Karachi’s Site-B area on Monday morning. — Photo provided by author</p>

<p>Fire brigade vehicles can be seen present at the location after a fire erupted at a plastics factory in Karachi’s Site-B area on Monday morning. — Photo provided by author</p>

No loss of life was reported after a huge fire broke out at a plastic factory in Karachi’s SITE area on Monday, rescue and police officials said.

SITE-B Station House Officer (SHO) Zawar Husain told Dawn.com that the fire erupted on the third floor of the Sohail Plastic Factory at 9:15am.

He added that workers present inside the factory had been rescued while those inside an adjacent factory had also been vacated to avoid any injuries or loss of life.

Noting that the fire had not been brought under control yet, the SHO said that the factory’s walls had collapsed and said that the building may have suffered “substantial damage”.

Edhi Foundation spokesperson Azeem also said that there were no reports of deaths or injuries. An official statement from the rescue service said its ambulances and volunteers were present at the site to aid in rescue efforts.

Detailing the preliminary report of the incident, Keamari District Commissioner Mukhtiar Abro said the reason for the fire was reported to be a short circuit.

He said that an inquiry was ongoing and a detailed report would be released after it was verified from the authorities concerned.

The fire brigade said they had been alerted about the incident at 9:37am. It added that five fire tenders, two snorkels and a water bowser were busy controlling the fire but it had not been brought under control yet.

In April, four firefighters lost their lives while 13 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a factory located in the New Karachi area of the city.

Earlier the same month, one person was killed and three were found unconscious after a building near a generator market in Karachi’s New Chali area caught a blaze.

