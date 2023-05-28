DAWN.COM Logo

Two children killed in Lakki truck-car collision

Our Correspondent Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 07:01am

LAKKI MARWAT: Two children were killed and several others injured when a pick-up truck collided with a car in Naurang town of Lakki Marwat on Saturday, rescue officials and witnesses said.

They said the ill-fated truck was taking a wedding party to Landiwah from Kakki area of Bannu.

The deceased included Zubair, 5, and Hurain, 9, belonging to Bannu district.

The injured were Hazrat Ali, Salim Shah, Zainab Bibi, Siraja Bibi and Nobia Bibi.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a hospital in Naurang.

Meanwhile, three people were shot dead in parts of Bannu district on Saturday.

Officials said armed men shot dead Nasrullah in Sarhad Colony in the limits of Basyakhel police station. They said the attackers escaped after the murder.

Unknown assailants gunned down Junaid Khan, 18, in Pirdil Mamashkhel area. The murder occurred in the vicinity of cantonment police station.

Separately, eight-year-old Kamran was killed over a property dispute in Bachaki Janikhel area in the limits of Janikhel police station.

A police constable, Irfan Ahmad, 34, was shot at and injured by his rivals over a petty dispute. The incident took place in Wanda Ghaffar Surani area in the jurisdiction of Basyakhel police station.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu city.

The police registered separate cases and began investigation.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2023

