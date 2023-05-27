Imran’s bail bonds rejected for guarantor’s reluctance

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday rejected the bail bonds of former prime minister Imran Khan in three cases relating to the May 9 riots as the guarantor showed reluctance to take responsibility for the appearance of the PTI chairman in the trial proceedings.

Judge Ijaz Buttar had allowed the pre-arrest bail petitions of Mr Khan subject to furnishing bail bonds worth Rs100,000 in each case.

Shehroz, the guarantor, appeared before the court and stated that he was ready to deposit the bonds in cash.

However, the judge turned down the request and asked the guarantor whether he could give an undertaking about the appearance of the ex-premier in future hearings.

The guarantor remained silent and gave no response to the judge’s query.

At this, the judge rejected Mr Khan’s bail bonds with a direction to furnish the same again.

The PTI chief had secured bail in cases of attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, registered with Shadman police station.

REMAND: An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted the police three-day physical remand of PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in a case pertaining to the May 9 riots.

The police produced the senator before the court and requested for his physical remand for seven days.

Judge Ms Abher Gul Khan, however, allowed the police three-day custody of the suspect, with a direction to produce him again on May 29.

Published in Dawn, May 27TH, 2023