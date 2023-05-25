DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 25, 2023

Discos to extract Rs46bn extra

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 25, 2023 Updated May 25, 2023 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday firmed up an increase in electricity rates by Rs1.25 per unit to provide about Rs46 billion additional revenue to ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (Discos) on account of quarterly tariff adjustments (QTAs) for January- March.

The increase was sought by the Discos on account of capacity charges, transmission charges, market operator fees, the impact of transmission and distribution losses on fuel cost adjustments and variable operation and maintenance charges for the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

This was announced after a public hearing presided over by Nepra Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqui on the request of Discos for extracting about Rs46.29bn additional from their consumers over the next three months.

The hearing was also attended by Nepra’s member technical Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, member licensing Maqsood Anwar Khan and member law Amina Ahmed.

Nepra worked out an increase of Rs1.25 per unit for the quarter but a formal notification would be issued subsequently after verification of evidence. On approval, the adjustment would be recovered on a uniform basis from all consumers except for lifeline.

Out of the total, the consumers will be paying higher electricity rates to clear bills of Rs31bn on account of capacity charges to the independent power producers (IPPs).

Simply put, the consumers would have to cough up the cost of electricity which Discos had not injected into the national grid due to either system constraints or low electricity demand.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning PTI
Updated 25 May, 2023

Banning PTI

The government seems to realise its vulnerable position, hence it has granted free rein to shadow state against PTI.
Balochistan question
25 May, 2023

Balochistan question

FAR from the power centres of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore lies Balochistan, a vast land where misery prevails...
Monkeypox alert
25 May, 2023

Monkeypox alert

PAKISTAN’S current economic realities and the state of its health infrastructure fly in the face of lofty claims...
Fear tactics
Updated 24 May, 2023

Fear tactics

The country is in the depths of economic, social and political despair, and more misery awaits.
Bombing schools
24 May, 2023

Bombing schools

IN an ominous throwback to one of the most dispiriting aspects of militancy in Pakistan, the war on girls’...
Harassing journalists
Updated 24 May, 2023

Harassing journalists

Particularly disturbing is the fact that family members of some media workers have also been picked up.