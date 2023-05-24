Robinson cleared ahead of Ireland Test

LONDON: Seamer Ollie Robinson is fit to join the England squad ahead of next month’s one-off Test against Ireland after a scan revealed no damage to his left ankle, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was struck down with a sore ankle while playing for County Champ­ionship side Sussex last week.

England face Ireland at Lord’s in a one-off Test starting on June 1 before the five-Test series against Australia begins at Edgb­aston on June 16.

“Scan results have reve­aled no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England men’s Test squad this weekend,” the ECB said in a statement.

England have had injury problems in the lead-up to the Ashes, with fast bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of the series and fellow quick James Anderson sidelined with a groin strain.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2023