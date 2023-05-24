DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2023

Robinson cleared ahead of Ireland Test

Reuters Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 07:15am
<p>England’s Ollie Robinson celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Khaya Zondo during the third test match between England and South Africa at The Oval, London, Britain on Sept 11, 2022. — Reuters</p>

England’s Ollie Robinson celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Khaya Zondo during the third test match between England and South Africa at The Oval, London, Britain on Sept 11, 2022. — Reuters

LONDON: Seamer Ollie Robinson is fit to join the England squad ahead of next month’s one-off Test against Ireland after a scan revealed no damage to his left ankle, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was struck down with a sore ankle while playing for County Champ­ionship side Sussex last week.

England face Ireland at Lord’s in a one-off Test starting on June 1 before the five-Test series against Australia begins at Edgb­aston on June 16.

“Scan results have reve­aled no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England men’s Test squad this weekend,” the ECB said in a statement.

England have had injury problems in the lead-up to the Ashes, with fast bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of the series and fellow quick James Anderson sidelined with a groin strain.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fear tactics
Updated 24 May, 2023

Fear tactics

The country is in the depths of economic, social and political despair, and more misery awaits.
Bombing schools
24 May, 2023

Bombing schools

IN an ominous throwback to one of the most dispiriting aspects of militancy in Pakistan, the war on girls’...
Harassing journalists
24 May, 2023

Harassing journalists

THE state has cast a wide dragnet to haul up all those allegedly involved in the May 9 rioting, while also using the...
Probing the leaks
Updated 23 May, 2023

Probing the leaks

It will be a challenge to ensure that the judiciary remains above the chaos consuming the other branches of state.
Overreactions
Updated 23 May, 2023

Overreactions

All actions need to be within lawful bounds, and no witch-hunts can be allowed.
Cyber complaints
23 May, 2023

Cyber complaints

A RISE in cyber harassment cases in the country points to how digital tools and social media are manipulated by...