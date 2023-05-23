DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 23, 2023

Deadly fire kills 20 in Guyana school

AFP Published May 23, 2023 Updated May 23, 2023 07:19am
<p>Investigators and government employees inspect the school dormitory where a fire killed at least 20 people in Mahdia, Guyana on Monday.—AFP</p>

Investigators and government employees inspect the school dormitory where a fire killed at least 20 people in Mahdia, Guyana on Monday.—AFP

<p>People stand inside the remains of a burnt secondary school dormitory after several children, most of them from indigenous communities, died after a fire gutted the building overnight, in Mahdia, Guyana on 22 May, 2023. — Guyana Presidency via Reuters</p>

People stand inside the remains of a burnt secondary school dormitory after several children, most of them from indigenous communities, died after a fire gutted the building overnight, in Mahdia, Guyana on 22 May, 2023. — Guyana Presidency via Reuters

GEORGETOWN: At least 20 youths were killed and several injured in a school dormitory blaze in Guyana, the South American country’s fire brigade said on Monday.

It is not yet known how the fire started on Sunday in a dormitory housing girls aged 11 to 12 and 16 to 17, a person who helped the emergency services said under condition of anonymity.

The building was entirely gutted by the inferno.

“Fourteen youths died at the scene, while five died at the Mahdia District Hospital,” said the fire department in a statement.

The government had previously said 20 people died in the blaze at the Mahdia Secondary School in central Guyana.

Guyana, with a population of 800,000, is the only English-speaking country in South America and among the poorest nations in the continent.

After the weekend tragedy, more than a dozen children received hospital treatment locally while six serious cases were airlifted to Georgetown.

“Two children remain in critical condition, while four are nursing severe injuries as a result of the incident,” added the fire brigade.

“This is a major disaster. It is horrible, it is painful,” President Irfaan Ali said on Sunday night.

Ali said he had ordered arrangements to be made in Georgetown’s two major hospitals “so that every single child who requires attention be given the best possible opportunity to get that attention.”

Private and military planes have been sent to Mahdia, located about 200km south of Georgetown, as the region is affected by heavy rains.

“Five planes have already taken off to Mahdia to support the regional health officials with additional medical supplies and medevac,” the government said. At least one plane with three evacuees returned to Georgetown. “A full-scale medical emergency action plan has been launched,” it added.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A day long gone

A day long gone

Arifa Noor
Sexual violence is still used to deter women from playing an active role in public life and politics.

Editorial

Probing the leaks
Updated 23 May, 2023

Probing the leaks

It will be a challenge to ensure that the judiciary remains above the chaos consuming the other branches of state.
Overreactions
Updated 23 May, 2023

Overreactions

All actions need to be within lawful bounds, and no witch-hunts can be allowed.
Cyber complaints
23 May, 2023

Cyber complaints

A RISE in cyber harassment cases in the country points to how digital tools and social media are manipulated by...
Distribution criteria
22 May, 2023

Distribution criteria

SHARING tax resources has always been one of the biggest causes of strife among the centre and provinces. Perhaps ...
Laudable laws
Updated 22 May, 2023

Laudable laws

Stereotyping and bias pose risks to the employment and career aspirations of working women.
Minority reports
22 May, 2023

Minority reports

TWO recent American reports paint an unflattering picture where the state of religious freedom in Pakistan is...