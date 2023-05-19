Sirajul Haq escapes suicide attack on convoy in Balochistan’s Zhob: JI

Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq on Friday narrowly escaped a “suicide attack” that targeted his convoy in Balochistan’s Zhob.

In a tweet, JI said that Haq — who was visiting the area to address a political gathering — was safe and that the attacker had been killed.

“JI emir Siraj reached Quetta today and had to go further to Zhob where he has a political gathering today. When he was entering Zhob and people were welcoming him, a person came and blew himself up,” party spokesperson Qaisar Sharif said in a video message.

“Everybody was safe in the suicide attack and there was no loss of lives. According to initial information, only some cars have been damaged and a few people have sustained injuries.”

“JI leadership is safe,” he added.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief over the suicide blast.

“We are grateful to Allah who protected the emir of JI and his colleagues,” he said. “It is deeply regretted that five people were injured in the incident.”

He said terrorists wanted to achieve their evil goals by spreading fear and insecurity in the province, adding that militants and their patrons will not be allowed to succeed.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.