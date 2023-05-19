PM confidant made finance secretary

ISLAMABAD: In a reshuffle in top bureaucracy, Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh has been removed and the post was assigned to Imdad Ullah Bosal, a confidant of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Mr Bosal was working as special secretary of the finance division.

Amir Ali Ahmed, a PAS officer of BS-21, who was working as Chief Commissioner of Islamabad in the PTI government and was removed earlier last year, was appointed as secretary of Benazir Income Support Programme.

Mohammad Aamer Jan, a PAS officer of BS-20, was made executive director of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

Additional Secretary Mohammad Asad Ullah Khan Sumbal was made in-charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Additional Secretary Waqas Ali Mahmood was transferred to the Ministry of Housing and Works.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023