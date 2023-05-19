ATC extends physical remand of PTI’s Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the physical remand of former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed for seven days in a case of burning Jinnah House and other public property during the May 9 protests.

The Sarwar Road police produced the PTI leader before the court on the expiration of the two-day remand.

The investigating officer (IO) stated that the investigation was yet to be started as the suspect was shifted to the Services Hospital on the direction of the Lahore High Court during the last remand.

The IO requested that the court allow the custody of the suspect for a week so that the investigation could be completed.

The court allowed the police request and extended the physical remand of the former minister for seven days.

However, the court deferred a decision about the physical remand of PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid due to her medical condition.

The MS of the Services Hospital presented a medical report of the PTI leader saying her blood pressure was not stable. He said it was uncertain to say her condition would be better in two days or in a week.

The court directed the MS to submit a fresh medical report of Dr Yasmin on May 22.

PARARDE: An ATC on Thursday allowed the Sarwar Road police to shift PTI leaders Alia Hamza, Mariam Mazari and another to jail for their identification parade in the case of attacks by the party workers on the Jinnah House and other government property.

The court ordered the police to also conduct medical examinations of the women suspects.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023