DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 19, 2023

Over 3,000 displaced, 85 killed in Nigeria

AFP Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 09:02am

JOS (Nigeria): More than 3,000 people have been displaced in central Nigeria after 85 people were killed in clashes between herders and farmers, officials said on Thursday.

The violence erupted on Monday, with an initial death toll of 30, in several villages of Plateau State, an area which has struggled with ethnic and religious tensions for years.

The crisis is just one of the many security challenges facing President-elect Bola Tinubu, who takes the helm of Africa’s most populous nation later this month.

It was unclear what triggered this week’s attacks in Mangu district but tit-for-tat killings between herders and farmers often spiral into village raids by heavily armed gangs.

“Eighty-five bodies (were) recovered,” the chairman of the local government council Daput Minister Daniel said.

Joseph Gwankat, a community leader from the local Mwaghavul Development Association, gave the same toll. A search and rescue team “discovered 85 dead bodies,” he said.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said thousands of people were displaced and hundreds of houses were destroyed as a result of the violence.

“We got a total number of 3,683 (people) displaced,” Eugene Nyelong, regional coordinator at NEMA, said, adding that emergency relief was on its way to those in need.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trade with Iran
19 May, 2023

Trade with Iran

FOR numerous reasons, mostly geopolitical, Pakistan’s volume of trade with its neighbours — with the exception ...
Money talks
Updated 19 May, 2023

Money talks

PDM govt's failure to secure a desperately needed bailout package has made Pakistan’s polycrisis significantly worse.
Electricity concerns
19 May, 2023

Electricity concerns

A TOP power ministry official has cautioned that power supply to the residents of Karachi may face disruption if the...
Familiar brutality
Updated 18 May, 2023

Familiar brutality

May 9 violence perpetrators should face legal action, but efforts to eliminate PTI must be avoided.
IDPs left high and dry
18 May, 2023

IDPs left high and dry

AS a vicious political flare-up grips Pakistan, the continuing IDP crisis has fallen by the wayside. A joint report...