Bilawal to undertake three-day visit to Azad Kashmir

APP Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 07:38am

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Azad Kashmir from May 21 to 23 to highlight Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking at a news conference, he said the case of Kashmir had been fought by the PPP on every forum, adding that during his recent visit, the foreign minister would tell the world about the ongoing Indian atrocities in the held valley.

He further said the G-20 conference was going to be held in Srinagar against which Pakistan had protested.

In this regard, he said, Mr Bhutto-Zardari would go to Muzaffarabad from Islamabad on May 21 where he would also address the Kashmir Assembly, talk to the media and would stay in Kashmir till May 23.

Referring to the violent protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-=i-Insaf (PTI) supporters and activists, Mr Kundi said May 9 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan. He said even the PTI members had condemned the heinous incidents and clearly said those responsible should be punished. He said they might have political differences with each other but such situations had never arisen in the past.

Mr Kundi said Imran Khan did not appear in the NAB court even on Thursday and he pretended that he was about to be arrested. On the other hand, he said, the PPP respected the courts and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto appeared in every court.

He alleged Imran Khan always used women and children as a shield. During his rule, he said, PPP’s women were arrested from their homes and were locked in jails, and now the PTI leaders were hiding for fear of arrest.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023

