1 dead, 3 injured in explosion at Peshawar’s Ring Road: police

At least one person was killed and three others were wounded in an explosion at a motorcycle workshop near the Ring Road in Peshawar on Thursday, according to police.

Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harood Rashid confirmed the injuries and fatalities to Dawn.com. He said the explosion occurred in the jurisdiction of the Peshatakara police station.

According to the official, the injured persons have been moved to the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Rashid added that police teams, ambulances and a bomb disposal squad have reached the site. Further investigation is underway.

The exact nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.