Balochistan irked at centre’s apathy to financial woes

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has once again expressed annoyance over the financial crisis, which it claims has been caused by the centre’s action to not pay the province’s constitutional share in the NFC award.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Tuesday also lamented the “negative attitude of the federal finance and planning ministries”.

The meeting was told that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a grant of Rs10 billion for the rehabilitation of flood affectees but the money was yet to be released after 10 months.

The prime minister had directed the finance and planning ministries to resolve the issue but they have done nothing so far.

The provincial ministers observed that the negative attitude of federal authorities was causing resentment and frustration among the people of Balochistan.

It was decided that the provincial government will register a strong protest with Islamabad on the issue.

A delegation headed by the chief minister and comprising the leaders of the parliamentary parties, provincial ministers, senators and MNAs will soon take up the matter with the prime minister.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2023