Wazirabad attack: notices to police, prosecution on bail plea of co-suspect

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 17, 2023 Updated May 17, 2023 07:16am

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court two-judge bench on Tuesday issued a notices to police and the prosecution on the post-arrest bail petition of a co-suspect in the Wazirabad attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

Advocate Mian Dawood appeared before the bench on behalf of the petitioner, Tayyab Jahangir Butt, stating that the police had arrested his client on the very next day of the attack on Nov 4, 2022.

However, he said, the previous Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by former CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar brought the arrest of the suspect on record two months later on Jan 10, 2023.

He pointed out that the suspect had been charged with collusion in the crime under section 120-B of the Pakistan Penal Code. He said the prosecution accused the suspect of supplying a pistol to the prime suspect, Muhammad Naveed.

The counsel argued that the prosecution failed to produce any direct or independent evidence against the co-suspect during the six-month investigation.

He asked the bench to release the petitioner on bail as no one could be kept behind the bars for an indefinite period for the fault of the prosecution.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural issued notices to the police and the prosecution for submission of replies within a fortnight.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2023

