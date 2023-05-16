DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 16, 2023

AJK man strays across LoC, detained by Indian army

Tariq Naqash Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 10:22am

MUZAFFARABAD: A 25 years old mentally unstable resident of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), who had gone missing the other day, had reportedly landed in detention across the Line of Control (LoC), Indian media reported on Monday.

However, an official at Nakyal police station in Kotli district told Dawn that immediately the police were not in a position to confirm that Usman Zulfiqar of Karela Mahjan village had been strayed into the India-occupied territory or had been whisked away by the Indian army from the unmarked dividing line.

“Last night, a local employee of the forest department turned up at the police station and told us that his non compos son Usman had not returned home since evening following which we entered his complaint as a case of disappearance,” said official Amjad Hussain at Nakyal police station.

“It’s now that we are being told about reports in [a section of] Indian media that he has been detained after crossing the LoC. But we are yet to confirm it from independent sources,” he added.

According to a report in an occupied Kashmir based news portal, Indian troops had nabbed an “intruder” while he was trying to “infiltrate” from Tarkundi area in Rajouri district.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deadlock
Updated 16 May, 2023

Deadlock

IT was a strange sight to behold. Islamabad’s Red Zone, one of the most sensitive and jealously guarded areas of...
Census concludes
16 May, 2023

Census concludes

WITH the seventh census wrapping up yesterday, officials have released the provisional population figures tallied...
The highest mountain
16 May, 2023

The highest mountain

THREE Pakistani mountaineers raised the national flag at the highest point in the world over the weekend, with the...
Declining remittances
Updated 15 May, 2023

Declining remittances

Every dollar saved is worth the effort because the foreign exchange crunch is pulling the economy apart.
The long Nakba
15 May, 2023

The long Nakba

THIS year, Israel celebrates 75 years as a nation state. But for the Palestinian people, there is little to ...
Dacoits on the rampage
15 May, 2023

Dacoits on the rampage

A REPORT in this newspaper recently laid bare the entrenched network and criminal activities of dacoits in Sindh’s...