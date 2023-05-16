AJK man strays across LoC, detained by Indian army

MUZAFFARABAD: A 25 years old mentally unstable resident of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), who had gone missing the other day, had reportedly landed in detention across the Line of Control (LoC), Indian media reported on Monday.

However, an official at Nakyal police station in Kotli district told Dawn that immediately the police were not in a position to confirm that Usman Zulfiqar of Karela Mahjan village had been strayed into the India-occupied territory or had been whisked away by the Indian army from the unmarked dividing line.

“Last night, a local employee of the forest department turned up at the police station and told us that his non compos son Usman had not returned home since evening following which we entered his complaint as a case of disappearance,” said official Amjad Hussain at Nakyal police station.

“It’s now that we are being told about reports in [a section of] Indian media that he has been detained after crossing the LoC. But we are yet to confirm it from independent sources,” he added.

According to a report in an occupied Kashmir based news portal, Indian troops had nabbed an “intruder” while he was trying to “infiltrate” from Tarkundi area in Rajouri district.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2023