Today's Paper | May 16, 2023

PPP asks ECP to announce schedule for mayoral elections

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 10:57am

KARACHI: Just a couple of days after Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned the Election Commission of Pakistan against any further delay in completion of the local government elections process in Sindh, the ruling party on Monday formally approached the ECP, asking it to immediately announce schedule for mayoral elections.

Senior PPP leader Senator Taj Haider, who is also the head of the party’s election cell, sent a letter to the chief election commissioner, maintaining that a further delay in completion of the process could make the entire electoral exercise ineffective.

“The delay in making elected bodies functional and that too by the Election Commission of Pakistan is contrary to the objectives of the Constitution and law and is causing despondency at the level of the people of Sindh,” he stated.

The PPP leader reminded the ECP that the local government elections in four divisions of Sindh — Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad — were held almost a year ago.

“However, elections on reserved seat and elections of mayors/deputy mayors, chairmen / vice chairmen have not been held which have made the LG system in Sindh ineffective,” he said.

“We request you to kindly instruct the concerned officials of the ECP to take up the matter most urgently so that the elected representatives can take up their duties without further delay,” the letter concluded.

The letter came after Mr Bhutto-Zardari addressed a big rally in the metropolis over the weekend after his party won majority seats in the by-election on remaining union committees. He demanded immediate completion of the electoral process for local government that include early mayoral elections.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2023

