Septuagenarian, son arrested for torching Rangers’ check post in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an elderly man and his young son, both said to be the workers of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, on charges of torching a Rangers’ check post on main Sharea Faisal near Nursery during May 9 violent protest.

PTI workers and leaders had staged violent protests against arrest of their party chief and former premier Imran Khan in Islamabad in an alleged corruption case.

Tipu Sultan SHO Imtiaz Husain told Dawn that the police arrested 73-year-old Abdul Hameed and his son, Huzaifa, 31, for their alleged involvement in setting the Rangers’ kiosk on fire.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media in which suspect Hameed was seen uttering adverse remarks against the military leadership over arrest of the PTI chief.

The SHO said that the police had registered a rioting and terrorism case against the held suspects.

Meanwhile, a recorded video of suspect Hameed surfaced on social media in which he stated that he had torched the Rangers’ check post at the behest of PTI leadership. The video of the incident was made and uploaded on social media by his son with his approval, he added.

The man said that he had also passed adverse remarks against top leadership of the army. “I feel ashamed and seek an apology,” Hameed said and urged the PTI workers in the video to not get ‘influenced’ by the party leaders and involved in such activities.

