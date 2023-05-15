PTI workers hold rallies in support of judiciary in KP

PESHAWAR: Like other parts of the country, the activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Sunday staged rallies in different parts of the province in support of the Supreme Court.

The rallies were staged on the call of PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The rallies were staged at the village and neighbourhood council levels, which remained peaceful, PTI provincial spokesman Shaukat Yousafzai said.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the superior judiciary.

In Peshawar, the rallies were held in different areas, including Hayatabad, Nothia, Afghan Colony, Kohat Road and other areas.

The rallies were held to show solidarity with the Supreme Court, Mr Yousafzai said, adding the nation was looking up to the superior judiciary to steer the country out of the current crisis.

He insisted that Pakistan Democratic Movement government was pressurising the apex court and wanted decisions according to its will.

He further said that only an independent judiciary could protect the rights of the people. “PTI will not allow anyone to deprive the judiciary of its independence,” he declared.

In Shangla, the PTI workers held rallies in different villages, carrying placards inscribed with slogans demanding protection to the Constitution.

The rallies called by PTI chairman Imran Khan were held in Alpuri, Bisham, Puran, Chakesar, Martung, Shahpur, Karora and Dandai in support of the Supreme Court and Constitution.

The youth largely participated in the peaceful rallies.

In Bajaur, the PTI workers staged rallies in support of the Supreme Court and its judges on Sunday evening.

The rallies organised on the call of PTI chairman Imran Khan were held in Khar and other areas of the district, attended by scores of workers.

The workers were holding placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the apex court.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2023