Shaheens close in on innings victory over Zimbabwe ‘A’

MUTARE: Pakistan Shaheens were on the cusp of an innings win over Zimbabwe ‘A’ at the close of the third day’s play of the second four-day match at the Mutare Sports Club in Mutare.

At stumps, Zimbabwe ‘A’ were still trailing by 78 runs in their second innings with just three wickets in hand. Earlier, resuming their first innings at 461-8 in 112 overs, Shaheens were dismissed for 479 in 116 overs.

Centurion Haseebullah added just six runs to his overnight score as he was dismissed in the 116th over, scoring 117 off 214 deliveries with the help 14 fours and one six. Shahnawaz Dahani was the last batter to be dismissed.

For Zimbabwe ‘A’, Victor Nyauchi took five wickets for 125 runs. In turn, starting their second innings at a deficit of 316 runs, only Nyasha Mayavo (55 off 108) managed to score a half-century for the hosts. Tony Munyonga (43 off 69) and Joylord Gumbie (42 off 99) were the other notable run-getters for the side.

For the tourists, Aamir Jamal and Mohammad Ali bagged two wickets apiece for 45 and 37 runs, respectively.

Scores in brief:

Zimbabwe ‘A’ 163 in 56.4 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 66, Dion Myers 50; Mohammad Ali 4-36, Mehran Mumtaz 3-36, Aamir Jamal 3-51) and 238-7 in 76 overs (Nyasha Mayavo 55, Tony Munyonga 43, Joylord Gumbie 42; Mohammad Ali 2-37, Aamir Jamal 2-45); PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 479 in 116 overs (Haseebullah 117, Hussain Talat 74, Omair Bin Yousuf 65, Mohammad Huraira 64, Qasim Akram 36, Aamir Jamal 35, Imran Butt 27; Victor Nyauchi 5-125, Tanaka Chivanga 3-89).

