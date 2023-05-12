All eyes on IHC as Imran arrives for bail hearing flanked by security

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to secure bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court termed his arrest from the IHC premises “invalid and unlawful”.

A division bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, will take up the ex-premier’s bail plea.

However, the hearing appeared to be delayed with media reporting officials were conducting a security sweep outside the courtroom.

DawnNewsTV also reported that Imran’s lawyers had filed four additional requests which urged the IHC to club all the cases against Imran and to direct authorities to provide details of the cases registered against him.

The PTI chairman had arrived at the IHC shortly after 11:30am amid tight security and was then taken for his biometrics. Footage aired on television showed police and Rangers officials deployed outside the court premises and barbed wire placed in front of the gate.

Footage from outside the IHC showed a large number of lawyers shouting slogans expressing solidarity with the PTI chief.

Imran was whisked away from the IHC premises by paramilitary forces on Tuesday in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case — which alleges that Imran and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town illegally — leading to violent protests across the country.

The PTI chief had immediately approached the high court for release but it had declared his arrest legal, following which he had approached the Supreme Court.

Police say Section 144 in force in Islamabad

Ahead of the hearing, the PTI said that “peaceful” supporters would gather at the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad’s G-13 to express solidarity with the ex-premier. The party also said that Imran would make a speech after his court appearance.

The party announcement came despite the fact that Islamabad police late on Thursday night issued a statement saying that Section 144, which bans public gatherings, was still imposed in the capital and requested political workers not to “obstruct the legal process”.

“We request those giving calls for protests in Islamabad tomorrow not to cause disturbance of peace,” it said in a tweet, adding that legal action would be taken against those inciting the public.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that authorities would arrest Imran again.

“We will arrest him again. If he gets bail from the high court tomorrow, we will wait for the cancellation of bail and arrest him again,” he told Dunya TV.

SC terms Imran’s arrest ‘unlawful’

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and police to ensure “foolproof” security for Imran until his appearance before the high court.

The court said it took up the case since the right to access to justice was denied and the sanctity and safety of the high court were violated. The court observed that the arrest was illegal and said the entire process needed to be backtracked since a citizen enjoyed certain guarantees, particularly access to justice, on the court premises.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said Imran being a senior leader should consider opening up a dialogue channel with his political opponents “whom he may not like but they are a reality” as this would restore confidence among the people.

Later, in a three-page order, the detailed reasons for which will come later, the apex court said the manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the NAB chairman in the Al Qadir Trust case on the IHC premises against Imran was invalid and unlawful.

“The execution of the warrant violated Khan’s right of access to justice and the sanctity and safety of the court as he had already surrendered to the court for seeking judicial relief against the action taken by NAB in the Al Qadir Trust case.”

In this regard, the fundamental rights of the petitioner under Articles 4, 9, 10-A and 14 of the constitution have been infringed, the order said, adding the petitioner was directed to be produced before IHC on May 12 (today) at 11am for hearing of his case filed to challenge the NAB action in the Al Qadir Trust case.

The NAB authorities and the police will ensure foolproof security to the petitioner until his production in the high court today, the order said, adding that the IHC registrar would place the matter before the IHC CJ for constituting a bench for hearing the case.

The SC said the PTI chairman would remain at Police Lines Headquarters under the protection of the police till his appearance in the high court.

