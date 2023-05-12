PDM huddle called today to discuss future course of action

ISLAMABAD: The heads of all parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will meet today (Friday) to chalk out a course of action in the wake of the Supreme Court’s order to release PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The meeting has been called by Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also heads the PDM coalition.

In a late-night news conference after a meeting of JUI-F’s top leaders on Thursday, Maulana Fazl assailed the Supreme Court order, claiming that the PTI chief had been constantly provided relief by the judiciary.

He criticised the Supreme Court and said that soon after riots and unrest were started by PTI workers, it was clear to the government that it was only a matter of two days before the courts intervene.

Fazl summons meeting after Imran’s release

“I had said that it will be for two days only and after that, the Supreme Court will come to his [Mr Khan’s] rescue and that happened,” he said.

“Has any person detained by NAB been given such a VIP treatment and protocol for the court appearance?” he asked.

“We have held anti-government protests, organised million marches and gathered in Islamabad too, but did not resort to violence or damaged state properties,” he claimed, adding that the PTI’s response was immature and yet Mr Khan was given relief by the Supreme Court.

He reiterated that negotiations can’t be held with Mr Khan as he has nothing to offer.

