Murad disagrees with MQM-P’s suggestion about treason trial of PTI leadership

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 10:34am
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks on a resolution on the floor of the Sindh Assembly on May 11, 2023. — Twitter/@SindhCMHouse

KARACHI: Amid absence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmakers, the treasury and opposition members joined hands to condemn through a unanimous resolution the violent incidents during protests by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers and supporters over the recent arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The resolution said: “This House condemns the violence perpetrated by PTI workers at the behest of PTI leaders against the lawful arrest of Imran Khan. This House condemns the way and manner public as well as private properties of the citizens of Pakistan has been ransacked, damaged and torched to somehow influence or impede the lawful process being carried out against Imran Khan”.

According to the resolution, the house resolves that rule of law must prevail at all times and no one should be allowed to take law into his own hands; and requests the provincial government to ensure complete protection to public as well as private properties of citizens and take strict action against anyone who violates the law.

Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government would not spare anyone involved in the violent acts during which public and private properties had been damaged.

“After Imran Khan’s arrest, some protesters came out in Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts … holding peaceful protest is the right of everyone but no one will be allowed to take the law into his hands … those who came out against the motherland will be taken to task,” he said.

“The faces of those ransacking the public and private properties are recognisable and no one would be spared,” he added. He, however, did not agree to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P members’ suggestion that proceedings against PTI leaders and workers be initiated under Article 6 of the Constitution.

He said that Syed Sardar Ahmad of the MQM-P had asked for such a trial against MQM founder Altaf Hussain. The chief minister said he wanted PTI lawmakers to come to the assembly and ask for invoking Article 6 on Imran Khan as the MQM-P had done.

“Now time has come for PTI and they (PTI lawmakers) should be given a chance to come and sit here,” the CM added.

Muhammad Hussain Khan of the MQM-P had moved an amendment to the original resolution asking the house to demand proceedings against Imran Khan under Article 6 the Constitution.

“We should not only be condemning as they attacked sovereignty of the country,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2023

