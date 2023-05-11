Damage to public property won’t be allowed: Langove

QUETTA: Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Zia Langove has said holding peaceful protest is a democratic right of every citizen, but no one will be allowed to damage national assets and public property.

“All institutions are on alert for the safety of the country and the people, as law and order situation is under control in Balochistan,” the minister told the media on Wednesday, while deploring damage to government property and attack on officials the previous day.

Orders investigation into incidents of violence in front of Askari Park

He said the country could not afford anarchy and “we should wait for court decision”. “Harming your country, institutions and property and attacking officials is not service but anti-nationalism,” he added.

The minister said he ordered an investigation into the incidents of violence in front of Askari Park. Some suspicious men creating a law-and-order situation were spotted, he said, reiterating the warning that no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state under any circumstances.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2023