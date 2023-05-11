DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 11, 2023

Damage to public property won’t be allowed: Langove

Saleem Shahid Published May 11, 2023 Updated May 11, 2023 06:54am

QUETTA: Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Zia Langove has said holding peaceful protest is a democratic right of every citizen, but no one will be allowed to damage national assets and public property.

“All institutions are on alert for the safety of the country and the people, as law and order situation is under control in Balochistan,” the minister told the media on Wednesday, while deploring damage to government property and attack on officials the previous day.

Orders investigation into incidents of violence in front of Askari Park

He said the country could not afford anarchy and “we should wait for court decision”. “Harming your country, institutions and property and attacking officials is not service but anti-nationalism,” he added.

The minister said he ordered an investigation into the incidents of violence in front of Askari Park. Some suspicious men creating a law-and-order situation were spotted, he said, reiterating the warning that no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state under any circumstances.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

What next?
Updated 11 May, 2023

What next?

There is little that is democratic about the manner in which the govt has chosen to act against PTI.
Shady deal
11 May, 2023

Shady deal

THE elephant in the room cannot, and should not, be ignored. At the heart of the multibillion-rupee Al-Qadir Trust...
Digital backslide
11 May, 2023

Digital backslide

A COUNTRYWIDE mobile internet and social media shutdown, ostensibly to quell unrest in the wake of PTI protests...
The die is cast
Updated 10 May, 2023

The die is cast

The nature of the protests that broke out after Imran's arrest signal that public anger is also directed at the military.
Return to the fold
10 May, 2023

Return to the fold

AFTER a rupture lasting around 12 years, the Arab League has opened its doors to allow Syria’s return to the bloc....
Manipur violence
10 May, 2023

Manipur violence

THE BJP’s passion for identity politics has set off communal polarisation between the mainly Christian Kuki...