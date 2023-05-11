Educational institutes to remain closed for two days across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) on Wednesday announced closure of all educational institutes – schools, colleges and universities -- till May 12 due to the PTI’s countrywide protests over arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The department also postponed all the annual secondary school examinations to be held on May 11 and 12 till further orders.

According to an HED notification on Wednesday, in view of the prevailing security situation across Punjab, all public sector colleges, universities (except medical colleges/universities) and all other educational institutions will remain closed on May 11 and 12.

It further states that papers of secondary school first annual examination 2023 (part-I), to be held on May 11 and 12, have been cancelled till further orders.

