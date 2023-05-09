PPP maintains top position after by-polls

KARACHI: The ruling Pakistan Peoples Party has emerged as majority party in Sunday’s local government by-polls as it won seven out of 11 union committees (UCs). The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) secured remaining four UCs.

After the fresh results, the PPP continued to maintain its position as the single largest party in Karachi with 98 of the 246 UCs, followed by the JI and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf which got 87 and 43 UCs, respectively.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had won seven UCs while Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) got three UCs followed by Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan that managed to win one UC in the Jan 15 LG elections. One independent candidate also bagged a UC.

However, results of six UCs are still withheld due to different reasons.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2023