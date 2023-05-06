Covid no longer threat to global health: WHO

PARIS: The World Health Organisation may no longer consider Covid-19, a global health emergency, but the virus is not going anywhere.

While the UN agency’s lifting of its highest alert level on Friday marks a turning point in the pandemic, the virus is still circulating around the world and could still surprise us, experts warn.

Here is the current state of play for Covid, which WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said has now killed at least 20 million people.

After the massive waves of infections that hit countries in the pandemic early stages, the number of deaths from Covid has dramatically fallen, largely due to increased immunity from vaccination or previous infection.

Covid deaths have dropped by 95 per cent since the start of the year, according to the WHO.

Experts now expect a lower normal level of Covid to be punctuated with seasonal resurgences, similar to influenza.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier warned against ‘pandemic fatigue’. “This virus is here to stay, and all countries will need to learn to manage it alongside other infectious diseases,” he said.

Seven million deaths

More than 765 million Covid infections and nearly seven million deaths have been officially reported to the WHO since the start of the pandemic. However, Tedros said at least 20 million people were estimated to have been killed by Covid — nearly three times the official number.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2023