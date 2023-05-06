Punjab govt seeks report about case against Gandapur

RAWALPINDI: A day after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, Ali Amin Gandapur, was released from Sukkur jail the Punjab government sought a report from Rawalpindi police regarding a criminal case that had been registered against him in March 2023.

The PTI leader and former federal minister for Kashmir Affair and Gilgit-Baltistan was wanted by Rawalpindi police in a criminal case registered against him with Nasrreabad police on March 19, 2023.

According to sources, the accused had not yet sought pre-arrest bail in the case.

The Naseerabad police had registered a case against 12 PTI leaders, including Mr Gandapur, a former aviation minister, ex-provincial law minister and former members of the Provincial Assembly, on the charges of restraining public movement, violating section 144 and shouting slogans against the government while heading towards Islamabad Judicial Complex on March 18, 2023. No arrests had been made by the police so far in the case.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of foot constable (FC) Jawad Anwar Mirza under sections 188, 341, 148, 149 and 186 of the PPC.

The complainant said that he was on duty on March, 18, 2023 when former prime minister Imran Khan was heading towards the judicial complex in Islamabad for a court hearing in a case.

He said since due to law and order situation, section 144 had been imposed in Rawalpindi-Islamabad, the PTI leaders with 150 to 200 workers, who were carrying long batons, gathered at motorway (M2) Toll Plaza and started shouting anti-government slogans and blocked the road.

The gathering turned into an unlawful assembly. The administration present there attempted to stop them from blocking the road and informed them that section 144 had already been imposed and gathering of more than four people was prohibited.

But they did not stop and continued shouting anti-government slogans while blocking the road for a long time. “Local leaders Ghulam Sarwar Khan and others along with workers blocked the road and violated section 144,” the complaint said in the FIR.

Mr Gandapur was arrested earlier this month and was released from Sukkur jail on Thursday after being granted bail.

