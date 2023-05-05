DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 05, 2023

One dead, seven injured in Italy’s Naples in night of soccer celebrations

Reuters Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 04:05pm
<p>FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli fans celebrate winning Serie A - Naples, Italy - May 5, 2023.Napoli fans celebrate winning Serie A. — Reuters.</p>

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli fans celebrate winning Serie A - Naples, Italy - May 5, 2023.Napoli fans celebrate winning Serie A. — Reuters.

One man died from gunshot wounds and seven people were injured overnight in Naples as the southern Italian city exploded in joy at the success of its soccer team, a local government official said on Friday.

Partying began late on Thursday after the Napoli team won its first Serie A championship title in 33 years with a 1-1 away draw at Udinese.

Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli Serie A Title Celebration - Naples, Italy - May 5, 2023.A coffin containing an image of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and players is seen outside a pizzeria, after Napoli won their first Serie A title for 33 years. — Reuters.
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli Serie A Title Celebration - Naples, Italy - May 5, 2023.A coffin containing an image of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and players is seen outside a pizzeria, after Napoli won their first Serie A title for 33 years. — Reuters.

Hours later, a man died from gunshot wounds but the incident had “nothing to do with the celebrations”, Naples Prefect Claudio Palomba told Radiotelevisione italiana (RAI) public radio.

Friends and relatives of the victim vandalised the emergency room where he had been rushed to, Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA) and other Italian news agencies said.

Police are investigating the death, Palomba said, adding that of the seven people who were hurt during the night, some suffered fireworks injuries.

Wild partying was widely expected in Naples over the “Scudetto” title win, and authorities had taken several steps to try to contain risks to public order.

The city centre was pedestrianised while fireworks and firecrackers were banned, but that did not stop Neapolitans from celebrating with such items throughout the night.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to leaks
Updated 05 May, 2023

No end to leaks

It is high time an investigation homed in on the culprits behind audio leaks.
Indian media ranking
05 May, 2023

Indian media ranking

THOUGH India calls itself the world’s biggest democracy, the fact that Reporters Without Borders has placed the...
Winning the series
05 May, 2023

Winning the series

THIS time Babar Azam’s Pakistan ensured they didn’t repeat the same mistake. Having let a 2-0 lead slip and...
On the warpath
Updated 04 May, 2023

On the warpath

The country’s economic prospects are weak and social institutions are on the point of disintegration and the only way out is fresh polls.
Slight thaw
04 May, 2023

Slight thaw

THERE is room for optimism as the PDM government and the opposition PTI sit across the negotiating table, at long...
Profit margin for OMCs
04 May, 2023

Profit margin for OMCs

FROM the point of view of inflation-stricken consumers, the demand for a 100pc increase in the profit margins of the...