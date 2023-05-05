DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 05, 2023

New Zealand win toss and bowl in 4th Pakistan ODI

AFP Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 03:52pm
<p>Pakistan captain Babar Azam and New Zealand captain Tom Latham toss before the fourth ODI in Karachi, Pakistan on May 5. — Twitter/<a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB">@TheRealPCB</a></p>

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and New Zealand captain Tom Latham toss before the fourth ODI in Karachi, Pakistan on May 5. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth one-day international against Pakistan in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan, who have already clinched an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, were forced to leave out Mohammad Nawaz after he injured a finger in the third match on Wednesday.

Also out are Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique and Naseem Shah.

They are replaced by Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf and Usama Mir.

New Zealand made three changes with James Neesham, Ben Lister and Blair Tickner coming in for Adam Milne, Henry Shipley and Henry Nicholls.

Lister, a 27-year-old left-arm pacer, is making his ODI debut. The final match is on Sunday, also in Karachi.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, James Neesham, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Joel Wilson (WI)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to leaks
Updated 05 May, 2023

No end to leaks

It is high time an investigation homed in on the culprits behind audio leaks.
Indian media ranking
05 May, 2023

Indian media ranking

THOUGH India calls itself the world’s biggest democracy, the fact that Reporters Without Borders has placed the...
Winning the series
05 May, 2023

Winning the series

THIS time Babar Azam’s Pakistan ensured they didn’t repeat the same mistake. Having let a 2-0 lead slip and...
On the warpath
Updated 04 May, 2023

On the warpath

The country’s economic prospects are weak and social institutions are on the point of disintegration and the only way out is fresh polls.
Slight thaw
04 May, 2023

Slight thaw

THERE is room for optimism as the PDM government and the opposition PTI sit across the negotiating table, at long...
Profit margin for OMCs
04 May, 2023

Profit margin for OMCs

FROM the point of view of inflation-stricken consumers, the demand for a 100pc increase in the profit margins of the...