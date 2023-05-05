DAWN.COM Logo

Cameras installed at entry and exit points of Peshawar red zone

Bureau Report Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 09:56am

PESHAWAR: The district administration has installed security cameras with artificial intelligence capabilities at entry and exit points of the red zone and other sensitive locations in the provincial capital.

Citing imminent risk of sabotage by miscreants, the district administration issued a notification on Thursday for controlled and secure entry of individuals and vehicles to the areas through the newly-installed CCTV cameras.

The areas where verification of individuals and vehicles will be conducted through the cameras include government offices and establishments situated on Sahibzada Abdul Qayum Road (entry from Dhobi Ghat, Khyber Road and Jail Road).

It also includes police lines road (entry from Khyber Road and Jail Road), housing the police lines, central police office, civil secretariat and governor and chief minister’s houses.

“The aforesaid boundaries and areas, being high security risk zone, are required to be watched vigilantly, in order to avoid any mishap,” the notification reads.

It further stated that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under section 144 of the CrPC to ensure controlled and secure entry to the above-mentioned limits.

“Anyone found violating this order shall be proceeded against under section 188 PPC. This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain enforced for 60 days unless withdrawn,” the notification said.

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2023

