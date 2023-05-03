DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 03, 2023

4 Levies personnel among five arrested in Kohat for ‘smuggling weapons’

Murad Ali Khan Published May 3, 2023 Updated May 3, 2023 03:07pm
<p>Kohat police officials pose alongside the arms and ammunitions seized by them on May 3, 2023. — Photo provided by author</p>

Kohat police officials pose alongside the arms and ammunitions seized by them on May 3, 2023. — Photo provided by author

<p>A combo of pictures shows the arms and ammunitions seized by the Kohat police on May 3, 2023. — KP police’s Twitter account and author</p>

A combo of pictures shows the arms and ammunitions seized by the Kohat police on May 3, 2023. — KP police’s Twitter account and author

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police arrested five suspects, including four personnel belonging to the Levies on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling weapons, in an operation near Kohat’s Marai checkpost, according to a police statement.

The statement, issued by Kohat Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Fazl Naeem, said: “The police have foiled a dangerous subversive plan. Five suspects have been arrested during the operation.

“Four members of the Levies Force are among the suspects caught smuggling a large amount of arms and ammunition,” it added.

The statement quoted Kohat Superintendent of Police (SP) Operations Zahid Khan as saying: “A heavy consignment of arms and ammunition were being illegally smuggled in a government pickup truck.”

He added that the four Levies personnel involved were immediately suspended.

He added that the seized arms included light and heavy weaponry, explosive ordnance and thousands of rounds of bullets.

The PRO’s statement further quoted SP Khan as saying that the weapons were being transported “from Orakzai to Darra Adam Khel for some subversive activity”.

The operation is the result of a joint plan of the Kohat Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan and District Police Officer Jamilur Rehman, the SP added.

The police statement said a case on the matter has been filed at Kohat’s Usterzai police station and further investigation was under way.

“Interrogation is being carried out on the suspects on various aspects, including sabotage, and important confessions are also expected from them,” he said.

The KP Police also shared pictures of the seized arms and ammunition on its official Twitter account.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO meet-up
Updated 03 May, 2023

SCO meet-up

The SCO has great potential to bring geopolitical rivals together for the common good.
Press freedom
Updated 03 May, 2023

Press freedom

It says much about the quality of democracy in a country when media persons cannot do their job without fearing for their safety.
Stealing land
03 May, 2023

Stealing land

THE land scam in which 100 villagers have been deprived of 125 acres of their ancestral land in Malakwal tehsil of...
Decision time
Updated 02 May, 2023

Decision time

Pakistan's foreign policy establishment should have the foresight to see which way the geopolitical winds are blowing.
Bumper crop
02 May, 2023

Bumper crop

THE government is expecting a ‘bumper’ wheat harvest of 27.5 million tonnes this year. Independent reports from...
Difficult conditions
02 May, 2023

Difficult conditions

MORE than 130 years after its designation as International Workers’ Day, May 1 continues to be a bleak reminder of...