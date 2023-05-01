DAWN.COM Logo

Fawad dismisses bribe allegation for PTI ticket

Dawn Report Published May 1, 2023 Updated May 1, 2023 09:44am

KARACHI: The allegation that a PTI candidate paid bribe to secure ticket for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections turned out to be a lie, party’s central leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday.

According to Mr Chaudhry, the allegation — surfaced after an audio tape purportedly featuring the voice of an ex-CJP’s son and the PTI hopeful was leaked — was investigated by the party.

“The allegation turned out to be false,” Mr Chaudhry tweeted on Sunday as he urged the courts to reveal the characters behind the release of “fake audio tapes”.

“There should be an investigation into why these tapes were being leaked to the journalists of one particular media group and who was behind it,” he said.

In the clip leaked on Saturday, Najam Saqib could allegedly be heard saying to the person on the other end that his father had worked very hard to get the job done.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2023

