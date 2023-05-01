Flood-hit villagers protest govt’s failure to plug breaches

DADU: A large number of flood-hit villagers and residents of Khairpur Nathan Shah staged a march in the town in protest against continued failure of district administration and Sindh government in plugging breaches in river and canal dykes and embankment of MNV drain, which had inundated the town and 700 villages during heavy rain and flood last year.

The protesters marched on main roads and streets and held demonstrations before K.N. Shah press club and on Indus Highway.

The protesters’ leaders accused Dadu district administration and Sindh government of failing to take preventative measures to protect urban population and rural areas from the twin disaster.

They said that the breaches in Flood Protective bund, MNV drain and Suprio bund had not been even after several months. The rain had started earlier this year and the rainwater from Balochistan would once again flow into K.N. Shah and villages of Dadu, Mehar and Johi talukas, they feared.

They said that billions of rupees had been embezzled in the name of dewatering K.N. Shah and other areas, supplying ration and providing health facilities though in reality the district administration and Sindh government had done nothing for flood victims. About 1.2 million people had been displaced who had not been rehabilitated yet, they said.

They said the government officers had purchased costly vehicles and bungalows in Hyderabad and Karachi and in foreign countries while the poor flood victims were getting even three time meal and clean water.

They said that politicians, Sindh and federal governments and international donors had forgotten them. Federal and provincial ministers only staged photo sessions in their areas and not helped them, they said.

They demanded registration of FIR against the corrupt officials, who had minted million of rupees and siphoned off money to other countries, for deaths of flood victims who had died on roadsides, camps and tents

They said that MPAs and MNAs of flood hit areas of the district were busy embezzling funds reserved for repair and reconstruction of damaged roads and embankments. Recently, Rs2 billion set aside for repair and construction of damaged roads in the district had been swallowed up, they said.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2023