Dozens of houses damaged as parts of Balochistan receive heavy rainfall

Abdullah Zehri Published April 30, 2023 Updated April 30, 2023 05:35pm
<p>A picture of the rainwaters in Balochistan. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Heavy rainfall has battered various parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, over the last four days causing damage to dozens of houses over the last four days, it emerged on Sunday.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Naseer Ahmed told Dawn.com four people had died in rain-related incidents on April 27.

He said that one person had died in a road accident in Turbat, a woman had died in Lasbela after being struck by lightning, and two children had died in Khuzdar after lightning struck their house.

“Dozens of houses have been damaged due to yesterday’s rainfall in Panjgur district,” he went on to say, adding that PDMA and district officials had shifted citizens to safer areas.

He said that currently, more than 20 districts of the province were under the grip of monsoon rains, adding that the PDMA had already issued alerts and deployed teams.

According to the PDMA, 23 districts of Balochistan received rain during the last 24 hours, while more rainfall was expected in at least 11 districts during the next 24 hours.

Due to the monsoon rains, the most damage was caused in Turbat area of Kech district as well as adjoining areas where many houses collapsed.

Meanwhile, Balochistan National Highway Authority (NHA) General Manager Agha Inayatullah said the Quetta-Sukkur highway had been “temporarily reopened” for light traffic after it was blocked last night when a “bridge near Bolan washed away”.

He clarified that only small vehicles would be allowed to pass, adding that cargo vehicles would only be allowed once the bridge had been restored “on a permanent basis”.

Inayatullah had earlier said heavy machinery had reached the site to create an alternative path, which would be opened once the water levels receded.

South Zone NHA Deputy Director Parkash Lal said three days were required to reconstruct the causeway on the Hub River bridge as the process would only start once the rainfall had stopped.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his grief on the loss of lives in various incidents across the province and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families.

“I pray that the ongoing rain spell will be beneficial. All related departments should monitor the situation while remaining alert,” he said.

The chief minister further directed authorities to complete preparations to deal with any resulting emergency situation in the affected areas.

Bizenjo also said that the control rooms should be kept active day and night for emergency situations.

