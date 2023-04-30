Robbers loot customers at Karachi’s Dhoraji eatery

KARACHI: Four armed robbers looted several people sitting at a roadside eatery in the Dhoraji area on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

A video went viral on social media showing unknown persons snatching cell phones from people at gunpoint.

Confirming the incident, East-SSP Zubair Nazeer Sheikh told Dawn on Saturday that the police with the help of CCTV footage got some clues about the suspects.

A police patrol indicated some motorcyclists to stop on Haider Ali Road and in an ensuing exchange of firing arrested Mohsin alias Kaptan and Tauseef Reh­man in injured condition.

One motorbike and seven snatched cell phones were recovered from their custody. During initial probe, the injured disclosed that they were involved in the robbery at the Dhoraji eatery, the SSP said.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2023