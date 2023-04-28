DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 28, 2023

Cable operators get notices for airing Indian contents

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 28, 2023 Updated April 28, 2023 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: The regional offices of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) conducted an enforcement drive during Eidul Fitr holidays over violations by cable operators for airing illegal Indian channels and content.

The raids were conducted in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Karachi and Hyderabad.

Pemra has pointed out that in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Thatta and Sujawal, the enforcement teams seized all equipment being used in the said illegal activity which includes 14 satellite receivers, 11 modulators, five transmitters and two digital boxes.

Show cause notices have been duly issued to violators and fines were imposed on violations conducted earlier. In Multan, enforcement team conducted surprise inspections in various localities of Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and raided 34 cable offices. As many as 20 were found to be airing illegal Indian channels.

Field staff in Pemra’s regional office (Lahore) has initiated a drive against illegal content and conducted 89 surprise inspections in all seven districts. Total number of violations found was three in Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur.

All three operators have been strictly warned and issued show cause notices and called for personal hearing. During the mentioned raids, the enforcement teams confiscated illegal equipment. Moreover, officials from regional office (Sargodha) conducted surprise inspections of 15 cable operators in Khushab and Sargodha and seized equipment being used for airing illegal Indian channels and excessive in-house channels.

Moreover, staff of Pemra’s regional office (Gujranwala) conducted 14 surprise inspections in different areas in Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Sambrial, Lalamusa, Kharian, Ladhewala Warriach, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Narowal and Hafizabad, and confiscated their receivers deployed for illegal transmissions.

During a surprise drive in Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Chak Jhumra, Tandlian Wala and Sammundri, receivers for illegal transmissions were confiscated from two loop holders of M/s Media Com CATV(Pvt.) Ltd, M/s Jutt Cable Network and M/s Mudasar.

Pemra has warned all cable television operators of the country to immediately stop airing illegal content.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election dates
Updated 28 Apr, 2023

Election dates

PM needs to instruct his side to hammer out a deal with the PTI that can pave the way to polls.
HRCP report
28 Apr, 2023

HRCP report

IN its flagship annual report on the state of human rights in the country, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan...
Tragedy at sea
28 Apr, 2023

Tragedy at sea

YET another migrant boat tragedy is in the news, once again with Pakistanis among the dozens who died in a terrible...
Newfound neutrality
Updated 27 Apr, 2023

Newfound neutrality

The army will have to walk the walk, not only talk the talk.
Monkeypox alert
27 Apr, 2023

Monkeypox alert

AS the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, health emergencies can have a devastating economic and social impact, along...
No more zoos
27 Apr, 2023

No more zoos

THE culpability of the Karachi Zoo authorities in the suffering and death of Noor Jehan, one of the two African...