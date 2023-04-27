DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 27, 2023

Populations across globe aging at unprecedented pace: report

Amin Ahmed Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Competition for workers is now rising as populations are aging at an unprecedented pace in rich and middle-income countries making these countries increasingly reliant on migration to realise their long-term growth potential, according to the World Development Report 2023, released by the World Bank on Wednesday.

The report, titled ‘World Development Report 2023: Migrants, Refugees, and Societies’, identifies this trend as a unique opportunity to make migration work better for economies and people. Wealthy countries as well as a growing number of middle-income countries — traditionally among the main sources of migrants — face diminishing populations, intensifying the global competition for workers and talent. Meanwhile, most low-income countries are expected to see rapid population growth, putting them under pressure to create more jobs for young people, the report says.

A central message arising from the report is that migration needs to be managed strategically by both countries of origin and countries of destination if it is to produce its full development gains. Global imbalances, local shocks and societies’ evolving needs will continue to generate cross-border movements.

Yet the way in which migration is currently managed is failing many migrants and nationals, causing immense suffering from tens of millions, polarising politics, and creating large inefficiencies and economic losses across both destination and origin countries, the report points out.

The challenge is to manage cross-border movements in a way that benefits migrants and refugees, as well as origin and destination societies. The ultimate objective is threefold: to maximise the gains for both migrants and their societies of origin and destination when migrants’ skills and attributes strongly match the needs of the destination society; to manage refugee situations in a sustainable manner, with a view to medium-term development effects on both refugees and host communities and adequate responsibility-sharing within the international community; and to respond to distressed migration humanely and over time to reduce the need for such movements.­

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Newfound neutrality
Updated 27 Apr, 2023

Newfound neutrality

The army will have to walk the walk, not only talk the talk.
Monkeypox alert
27 Apr, 2023

Monkeypox alert

AS the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, health emergencies can have a devastating economic and social impact, along...
No more zoos
27 Apr, 2023

No more zoos

THE culpability of the Karachi Zoo authorities in the suffering and death of Noor Jehan, one of the two African...
Digital fraud
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Digital fraud

FIA needs to proactively go after crooks indulging in online banking fraud.
Needless tragedy
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Needless tragedy

It is more tragic that so many people lost their lives or sustained injuries in an entirely preventable disaster.
New Zealand’s turnaround
26 Apr, 2023

New Zealand’s turnaround

PAKISTAN seemed to have the game and the series in the bag; the odds were firmly stacked in their favour with New...