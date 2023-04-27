DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 27, 2023

SIU arrests two ‘TTP militants’ in Karachi

APP Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 09:50am

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two suspected militants associated with the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A spokesman for the SIU said that the held suspects were involved in targeted killings and extortion. They were identified as Muhammad Kamal Khan and Abdul Qadir.

He said that the suspects confessed to their involvement in several crimes which they committed on the orders of TTP leadership in Afghanistan.

The held suspects had demanded protection money from a trader in the Saddar area. They, along with their other accomplices, murdered Qayyum Goshtwala in the Banaras area for non-payment of extortion, he said, adding that cases pertaining to the both incidents were registered at the Preedy and Pirabad police stations, respectively.

In 2022, the suspects killed Saeed Ahmed, a citizen of Afghan origin, in the Gulshan-i-Maymar area on the suspicion of spying on TTP for a foreign intelligence agency. The TTP leadership in Afghanistan had paid them Rs2 million for the murder, he said.

The spokesman said that the murder case was registered at the Gulshan-i-Maymar police station. Besides these cases, they also demanded protection money from various businesses in the Banaras area.

He said that all the police stations concerned were informed about the arrest of the suspects and further investigations were underway.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Newfound neutrality
Updated 27 Apr, 2023

Newfound neutrality

The army will have to walk the walk, not only talk the talk.
Monkeypox alert
27 Apr, 2023

Monkeypox alert

AS the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, health emergencies can have a devastating economic and social impact, along...
No more zoos
27 Apr, 2023

No more zoos

THE culpability of the Karachi Zoo authorities in the suffering and death of Noor Jehan, one of the two African...
Digital fraud
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Digital fraud

FIA needs to proactively go after crooks indulging in online banking fraud.
Needless tragedy
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Needless tragedy

It is more tragic that so many people lost their lives or sustained injuries in an entirely preventable disaster.
New Zealand’s turnaround
26 Apr, 2023

New Zealand’s turnaround

PAKISTAN seemed to have the game and the series in the bag; the odds were firmly stacked in their favour with New...