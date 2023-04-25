DAWN.COM Logo

Speaker takes notice of manhandling of NA officer’s family

Munawer Azeem Published April 25, 2023 Updated April 25, 2023 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has taken notice of manhandling of the additional secretary (NA) and his family by a shopkeeper in Jinnah Super market.

In a press release, the speaker condemned the incident as the family visited Gol Market, Jinnah Super for Eid shopping. He took notice over the torture and mistreatment of NA Additional Secretary Shamoon Hashmi and his family.

The speaker has sought a report over the incident from police chief of the capital, it said, adding that he further directed the inspector general of police (IGP) to conduct a transparent investigation over the incident and punish the accused as per law.

This mistreatment of citizens and their families is against the norms of a civilised society. It is unfortunate and it should not have happened to families, the statement added.

Protecting the rights of honourable citizens is the prime responsibility of the government, the speaker said, adding that those who misbehave with people should be dealt with according to law.

Law enforcement agencies should ensure the protection of citizens and those who mistreat people and take the law into their hands should be punished, he added.

Mr Hashmi’s cousin visited a food shop in Gol Market when staff at the shop started abusing him and female members of his family, they said, adding that all of a sudden a group of 25 members of staff started attacking them with iron rods and glass bottles. Afterwards, they were dragged on the ground.

After getting this information, police reached the spot, they said, adding that over the incident, a case was registered with Kohsar police station and nine persons were arrested and taken into custody on three days physical remand from the court of law for further legal procedure.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2023

