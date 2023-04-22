DAWN.COM Logo

Russian jet ‘accidentally fires’ into own city near Ukraine

Reuters Published April 22, 2023 Updated April 22, 2023 08:24am
This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov shows the site of the crater after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia, April 21, 2023. — Photo via Voice of America

MOSCOW: A Russian Sukhoi-34 supersonic warplane accidentally fired a weapon into the Russian city of Belgorod near Ukraine on late Thursday night, causing an explosion and injuring three people.

Video footage from the site showed piles of concrete on the street, several damaged cars and a building with broken windows. One shot showed what appeared to be car upside down on the roof of a store.

Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced a state of emergency overnight and said there was a crater measuring 20 metres (65 feet) across on one of the main streets. Four cars and four apartment buildings were damaged, he added. Three people had been injured, he said.

“Thank God there are no dead,” Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement on Telegram, adding that an apartment building had been evacuated overnight.

Tass cited the Russian defence ministry as saying that an Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber jet had accidentally discharged a munition.

“As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition,” Tass cited the defence ministry as saying.

The ministry said some buildings had been damaged and announced a probe was already under way, according to Tass.

The Belgorod region is one of several parts of southern Russia where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been rocked by explosions since the start of Ukraine invasion on Feb 24, 2022.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2023

