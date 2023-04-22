No fresh credit extended to govt: SBP

ISLAMABAD: Refuting the claims of a think tank, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has confirmed a Rs239bn net credit to the government but clarified that this was not fresh credit.

In a statement, it said the Prime Institute think tank, had relied on the data titled “Credit/Loans Classified by Borrowers”, on the SBP website. However, this data appears to have been misconstrued by the think tank.

Islamabad-based economic think tank — Prime Institute (PI) — had claimed in its latest quarterly report the government had borrowed Rs239bn from the SBP in January and February of this year.

However, SBP said the data in the said table was calculated on accrual basis which took into account accretion of interest over time and impact of exchange rate fluctuation in case of on-lending of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) Allocation, received by the Government of Pakistan as a member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Furthermore, gross amount of lending is netted-off against the government deposits with the SBP.

Based on these reporting principles, the increase of net SBP credit of Rs239bn to the government sector is attributable to constituent elements namely; accrual of interest (Rs110bn), impact of exchange rate revaluation (Rs84bn) and decrease in government deposits with SBP (Rs45bn).

The central bank also said that it had not extended any fresh loan to the government since the promulgation of SBP Amendment Act 2022.

