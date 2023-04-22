Engineer beaten by land-grabbers on court premises in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: An executive engineer was beaten up by alleged land-grabbers on the premises of local district court, hurling life threats at him and forcing him to skip the hearing of a case against them.

The case was registered against the suspects during an anti-encroachment drive launched by the government to retrieve the land meant for pond areas, in the internationally recognised Ramsar wildlife sanctuary, from the illegal possession of land grabbers for safety of rare flora and fauna.

When the executive engineer entered the court’s premises, the suspects attacked him.

Following the incident, another case was registered against the assailants.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2023