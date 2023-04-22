DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 24, 2023

Engineer beaten by land-grabbers on court premises in DG Khan

A Correspondent Published April 22, 2023 Updated April 24, 2023 09:27am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: An executive engineer was beaten up by alleged land-grabbers on the premises of local district court, hurling life threats at him and forcing him to skip the hearing of a case against them.

The case was registered against the suspects during an anti-encroachment drive launched by the government to retrieve the land meant for pond areas, in the internationally recognised Ramsar wildlife sanctuary, from the illegal possession of land grabbers for safety of rare flora and fauna.

When the executive engineer entered the court’s premises, the suspects attacked him.

Following the incident, another case was registered against the assailants.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eid reflections
Updated 22 Apr, 2023

Eid reflections

With perseverance and hard work, the nation can overcome its formidable obstacles — that is, if the rulers choose to mend their ways.
Holiday politics
Updated 23 Apr, 2023

Holiday politics

It will be interesting to see what the resumption of ‘normal business’ brings post-Eid.
Child marriage burden
Updated 24 Apr, 2023

Child marriage burden

It is a tragedy that South Asia carries the highest burden of child marriage in the world.
Climate disasters
21 Apr, 2023

Climate disasters

THAT Pakistan will have to face numerous climate-induced extreme weather events in the future is a foregone...
Nightmare numbers
Updated 21 Apr, 2023

Nightmare numbers

Pakistan’s exponential population growth, with its ‘youth bulge’ is also bound to have a destabilising effect on internal security.
China & Palestine issue
21 Apr, 2023

China & Palestine issue

FRESH from its diplomatic triumph of bringing trans-Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran to the negotiating table and...