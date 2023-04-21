Torkham landslide death toll climbs to seven as two more bodies found

The death toll from a landslide near the Torkham border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rose to seven on Friday — three days after the fatal incident — following the retrieval of two more bodies, according to rescue services.

Rescue 1122 shared today’s updates on the death toll in two separate statements, both of which said that the recently found bodies were shifted to the district headquaters hospital in Landi Kotal for medico-legal formalities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson Taimur Ali also confirmed to Dawn.com that the death toll from the landslide stood at seven as of Friday night.

Initially, three transporters were reported dead and several others injured in Tuesday’s incident during which 15 Afghan­istan-bound container-mounted trailers were hit by a landslide.

Two more bodies were retrieved from the rubble yesterday (Thursday).

All five of these deceased were Afghan nationals.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, a rescue operation was still under way at the landslide site at 8:45pm on Friday, when the last update for this report was filed.

Earlier in the day, a statement issued by the Khyber deputy commissioner’s office said the rescue operation had been suspended following a rockfall in the afternoon.

The statement said the operation was suspended as a safety measure and it would be resumed shortly.

On Thursday, sources had claimed that the operation was painstakingly slow as only three cranes were at work while local volunteers and Rescue 1122 staff lacked heavy machinery.

The incident

According to the PDMA, the landslide had taken place on the main route connecting the Pakistan-Afghanistan Torkham border at 2:30am on Tuesday.

Resultantly, about 15 to 20 cargo vehicles were suppressed under the landslide, the PDMA statement said.

Separately, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi earlier told Dawn.com that a fire had broken out immediately after the landslide while drivers were cooking meals for sehri on gas stoves.

Later, local sources told Dawn that some vehicles had also caught fire due to an explosion in a gas cylinder the drivers used for cooking.

According to transporters whose vehicles were affected, cement, sugar, tyres and other goods worth millions of rupees were badly damaged in the landslide — the first of its type in Torkham during the last few decades.