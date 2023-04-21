DAWN.COM Logo

ATC grants transit remand of Gandapur to Sindh police

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 21, 2023 Updated April 21, 2023 08:22am
Ali Amin Gandapur appearing in a Lahore anti-terrorism court on April 20. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday denied Racecourse police physical remand of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, however, allowed his custody to Sindh police on a transit remand.

The Racecourse police produced Gandapur before the court and sought his physical remand for interrogation in a case of attacks on police teams outside Zaman Park.

However, Gandapur’s counsel opposed the physical remand saying the case against his client was politically motivated. He asked the court to reject the request of the police and discharge the PTI leader in the case.

Presiding Judge Abher Gul Khan turned down the police’s request for physical remand of Gandapur and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Later, the judge allowed an application of the Sindh police and granted it three-day transit remand of Gandapur to produce him before a relevant court of law.

The application said a case had been registered against the PTI leader on charges of inciting people against the state institutions. It said custody of the suspect was required for investigation of the case.

