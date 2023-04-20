DAWN.COM Logo

Ruet-i-Hilal Committee meeting under way to sight Shawwal moon, ascertain Eidul Fitr date

Irfan Sadozai Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 07:27pm
<p>Members of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee try to spot the Ramazan moon in Islamabad. — Photo by author</p>

A meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee is currently under way in Islamabad to sight the Shawwal moon and ascertain whether Eidul Fitr — which marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan — falls on Friday or Saturday.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Umar Butt, the committee is meeting under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Other zonal and district committees are also meeting simultaneously at their respective headquarters.

Maulana Azad will hold a press conference and make an announcement once moon sighting testimonies are received from across the country.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released the coordinates and chances for sighting the moon.

“According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1444 AH on the evening of April 20, 2023 i.e on 29th Ramazan, 1444 AH,” the department said.

“According to climate record, the weather is expected to be fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country,” the department added.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, celebrated at the end of the Holy month of Ramazan.

Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, and Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint.

This year, Eidul Fitr in Pakistan is expected to fall on April 21 or April 22, depending on the sighting of the moon. The government has already announced a five-day holiday for Eid from April 21 to April 25.

