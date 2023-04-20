DAWN.COM Logo

NA witnesses lengthy speeches

Amir Wasim Published April 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD: It was a wasteful Wednesday in the National Assembly as Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf provided complete freedom to the members to speak on topics of their choice on points of order, apparently in an effort to drag the session till the completion of the hearing of the polls case in the adjacent Supreme Court as lawmakers continued to assail the judges and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the wake of ongoing executive-judiciary tussle over the polls issue.

PML-N leader and federal minister Javed Latif, who had on Tuesday warned that there could be ‘bloodshed’ in the country if efforts were made to hold elections while keeping party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif out of the race, got another chance to deliver a speech in the assembly in which he ruled out the possibility of talks with the PTI chairman on the election issue while dubbing him a “terrorist”.

Besides Mr Latif, Agha Rafiullah of the PPP also took the floor to deliver a speech for the second consecutive day, though he mainly talked about the last week’s accidental death of Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor.

The speaker opened the floor to the members after deferring all the questions related to the interior ministry and taking up just one question related to the downfall of hockey in the country during the question hour and taking up the brief agenda for the day which included two calling-attention notices regarding “non-provision of water to Sindh as per share in the Water Accord 1991” and “non-inclusion of tourist spot Chitral in PIA’s flight schedule”.

Mr Ashraf referred the issue of water shortage in Sindh to the committee concerned after lawmakers from the province, including Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Zulfiqar Bach­ani, alleged that Sindh was not getting its due share of water in the downstream because of its stealing in Punjab.

Some of the lawmakers, including Information Min­­ister Marriyum Aur­angzeb, accused the PTI of running an organised social media campaign on the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who died in a road accident in Islamabad on Saturday night.

The minister stated that a complete report on the demise of Mufti Shakoor would be presented before parliament on Thursday.

She said the prime minister had directed the interior minister to constitute a fact-finding committee and present a complete report in that regard.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2023

