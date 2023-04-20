DAWN.COM Logo

Bodyguard of Nawab Raisani killed in shooting

Saleem Shahid Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 06:52am

QUETTA: The personal security guard of Nawab Aslam Raisani, a former Balochistan chief minister and the tribal chief of the Raisani Tribe and chief of Sarawan, was gunned down by unidentified shooters in the Raisani Road area of this provincial capital late on Wednesday evening.

The police said that the victim, identified as Bolan Khan Mengal, was targeted when he was on his way to Raisani House.

The armed attackers riding on motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at Bolan Khan Mengal and escaped from the scene.

Mr Bolan received multiple bullet injuries as a result and succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital.

The deceased was working at the Raisani house as the personal bodyguard of the Chief of Sarawan, Nawab Aslam Raisani, for more than 20 years.

The police have registered a case against unknown armed men and started an investigation. The police said that though the cause of the killing was not known immediately but tribal enmity could not be ruled out. Further investigation was underway.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2023

