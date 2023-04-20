DAWN.COM Logo

Mob sets car ablaze after it hits donkey cart in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 20, 2023

LAHORE: A mob set a car on fire shortly after it hit a donkey cart at the Beijing underpass on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, immediately after the rashly-driven car hit the donkey cart, its driver fled the scene leaving his four-wheeler on the road.

A police official said that before the accident, many motorcyclists on the road narrowly escaped as an unidentified man was driving the car rashly.

He said as the car hit the donkey cart, injuring the donkey seriously, several motorcyclists and other passersby gathered on the spot and tried to nab the driver, who managed to escape on foot.

Finding no other mean to vent anger, the charged mob set the car on fire, he said.

On being informed of the accident, traffic police reached the scene and removed the car from the road, he added.

Because of the accident, the traffic on the busy road remained suspended for around an hour.

The police concerned impounded the car and started investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2023

