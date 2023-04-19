Special Eid train leaves for Rawalpindi from Quetta

QUETTA: A special Eid train carrying 850 passengers left for Rawal­pindi from Quetta railway station on Tuesday.

Consisting of 11 coa­ches, the train will reach Rawalpindi after passing through Sibi, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Rohri, Sahiwal, Multan, and Lahore.

Due to floods last year, Hirak bridge in Bolan collapsed leading to suspension of the train service and it resumed from Quetta railway station on April 15.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023